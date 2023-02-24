By Zeynep Berkem (Reuters) – An NGO started by a Turkish rock star and endorsed by pop star Madonna has raised 1 billion Turkish lira ($53 million) for earthquake victims, after many opposed to Turkey’s government said they prefer not to donate to state-run organisations.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Blinken will try to show U.S. is a reliable partner on visit to Central Asia – official - February 24, 2023
- S&P 500 Weekly Price Forecast – Stock Markets Continue to See Downward Pressure - February 24, 2023
- Hawkish Fed turn expected after data dashes ‘disinflation’ hopes - February 24, 2023