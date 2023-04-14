By Joseph Ax (Reuters) – When Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a 15-week abortion ban on April 14, 2022, he held a morning ceremony at a church in front of an enormous “Protect Life” sign, flanked by women and children.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- In signing 6-week ban, DeSantis wades into thorny debate over abortion and 2024 - April 14, 2023
- Federal Reserve approves UBS-Credit Suisse deal in US - April 14, 2023
- Ukraine secures $5 billion in more funds after meetings, prime minister says - April 14, 2023