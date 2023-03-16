By Dominique Vidalon PARIS (Reuters) – Garbage piled up in Paris, liquefied natural gas operations were suspended and rail services cancelled on Wednesday, with trade unions urging a show of force as President Emmanuel Macron’s pension overhaul neared its finale in parliament.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Putin urges business leaders to build new Russian economy - March 16, 2023
- Russia says it may take over Toyota plant in St Petersburg -TASS - March 16, 2023
- Amazon slams $265 million tax order as it seeks to get EU appeal thrown out - March 16, 2023