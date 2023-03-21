TOKYO (Reuters) -Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will visit Kyiv for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Japan’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday, as broadcaster NHK showed footage of Kishida boarding a train at the Polish border town of Przemysl.
