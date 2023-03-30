During market uncertainty and economic instability, investors often seek safe and stable assets to protect their investments. This typically involves them turning to assets such as US government bonds and commodities like Gold.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- In Which Direction Will Gold Go From Now? - March 30, 2023
- Italy PM’s party presents bill to split retail and investment banks - March 30, 2023
- Israeli government delays disputed judiciary bill amid mass protests - March 30, 2023