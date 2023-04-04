NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday that the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) showed an “anti-India agenda” by saying that last week’s violent clashes during a Hindu religious festival targeted the Muslim community.
