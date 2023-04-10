NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Trade talks between India and Britain have not been suspended and will continue this year, three officials said on Monday, responding to a British newspaper report that said India had “disengaged” from the talks after London failed to condemn Sikh separatists.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Palestinian killed in Israeli military raid in West Bank - April 10, 2023
- India has not suspended trade talks with UK, officials say - April 10, 2023
- Dalai Lama apologises after video asking boy to ‘suck my tongue’ - April 10, 2023