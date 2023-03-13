NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India’s federal investigating agency has initiated an inquiry into allegations of “corruption and financial irregularities” against seven regional branches of the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS), the country’s health ministry said on Monday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- India proposes additional net expenditure of 1.48 trillion rupees for 2022/23 - March 13, 2023
- Elephants honoured in Thailand as part of nation’s heritage - March 13, 2023
- BBC seeks to quell furore by putting Lineker back on air - March 13, 2023