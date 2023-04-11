By Sumit Khanna AHMEDABAD (Reuters) – An Indian state lawmaker who accused main opposition Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi of defamation has objected to his appeal in a higher court, according to a filing on Tuesday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- S&P 500 Forecast – Stock Markets Continue to Consolidate - April 11, 2023
- Fed’s Williams: one more interest rate hike a ‘reasonable starting place’ - April 11, 2023
- Erdogan launches election campaign with pledge to slash Turkey inflation - April 11, 2023