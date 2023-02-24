MUMBAI (Reuters) – India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the financial viability of many countries was threatened by unsustainable debt levels in his opening remarks at the meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors on Friday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- In Belgium’s Ypres, a museum draws a line from World War One to Ukraine - February 24, 2023
- Yellen says Russian officials at G20 meeting ‘complicit’ in war atrocities - February 24, 2023
- Earthquake will keep Turkish inflation above 40%, additional budget needed -official - February 24, 2023