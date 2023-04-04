NEW DELHI (Reuters) – No contamination was found in samples of eye drops made by India’s Global Pharma Healthcare, a product linked to three deaths and blindness in some patients in the U.S., broadcaster NDTV reported on Tuesday citing India’s health ministry sources.
