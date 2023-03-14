By Swati Bhat MUMBAI (Reuters) – India’s monetary policy committee is likely to deliver the expected 25-basis point (bps) rate hike in April, even as global markets lowered rate hike bets from the U.S. next week following the banking crisis, economists said on Tuesday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- UK pay growth slows as Bank of England mulls rates pause - March 14, 2023
- India to continue on expected rate hike path, despite global cenbank rethink – analysts - March 14, 2023
- Volkswagen to invest $193 billion over 5 years to help meet EV target - March 14, 2023