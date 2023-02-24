MUMBAI (Reuters) – India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the financial viability of many countries was threatened by unsustainable debt levels in his opening remarks at the meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors on Friday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Tunisia detains critic of president in crackdown - February 24, 2023
- Audi CEO: planning electric car factory in U.S. due to IRA - February 24, 2023
- Russia’s Medvedev floats idea of pushing back Poland’s borders - February 24, 2023