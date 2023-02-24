By Madhumita Gokhale and Sujith Pai BENGALURU (Reuters) – India’s economic growth likely slowed further in the October-December quarter amid weakening demand and is set to lose more momentum as a series of interest rate hikes weigh on activity, according to a Reuters poll of economists.
