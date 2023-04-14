MUMBAI (Reuters) – India’s foreign exchange reserves jumped to $584.76 billion for the week ended April 7, the highest in nine months, the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) statistical supplement showed on Friday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Singapore wealth group denies report of directive to keep quiet on China-linked fund inflows - April 14, 2023
- India’s forex reserves jump to 9-month high - April 14, 2023
- BOJ’s Shimizu warns of ‘extremely high’ uncertainty over Japan’s economy - April 14, 2023