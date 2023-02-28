By Shivangi Acharya NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India’s infrastructure output expanded 7.8% year-on-year in January, its fastest pace in four months, driven by a surge in fertiliser, coal and electricity output, government data showed on Tuesday.
