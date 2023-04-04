By Rajendra Jadhav KHEJRI BUJURG, India (Reuters) – Buying milk is getting expensive in India and the price could soon hit an all-time high, forcing the world’s biggest producer to step up imports to boost supplies and ease cost of living pressures.
