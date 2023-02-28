BENGALURU (Reuters) – India’s passenger vehicle sales are expected grow about 9%-10% in fiscal year 2024, roughly 20% above pre-pandemic peak levels, as strong demand and easing chip shortages prop-up the world’s fourth-largest car market, ratings agency Crisil said on Tuesday.
