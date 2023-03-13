By Arpan Chaturvedi NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India’s Supreme Court on Monday said a five-judge bench will start hearing final arguments over granting legal recognition to same-sex marriages on April 18, proceedings of which will be live-streamed on its website and Youtube.
