By Karen Freifeld and Rich McKay NEW YORK/PALM BEACH, Florida (Reuters) – Former U.S. President Donald Trump is set to fly from Florida to New York City on Monday, ahead of his scheduled arraignment related to hush money paid to a porn star before the 2016
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Several people hurt after trains collide in southern Netherlands – ANP news - April 3, 2023
- USD/JPY and a Run at 134 in the Hands of the US JOLTs Job Openings - April 3, 2023
- Indicted Trump arrives in New York for his day in court - April 3, 2023