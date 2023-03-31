JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesian property firm PT MNC Land launched on Friday a 1,040 hectare (2,570 acre) tourism complex on Java island, where former U.S. President Donald Trump’s company will operate a hotel and a golf course.
