JAKARTA (Reuters) – An Indonesian labour party said on Friday its members will protest against a controversial court ruling that this week ordered the country’s poll body (KPU) to delay the 2024 presidential and general elections.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Belarus court sentences Nobel Peace Prize winner to 10 years in prison -TASS - March 3, 2023
- Tesla sold 74,402 China-made vehicles in February - March 3, 2023
- Global asset managers in China grapple with fraudulent investor schemes - March 3, 2023