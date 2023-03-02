JAKARTA (Reuters) – One of Indonesia’s leading presidential candidates on Thursday pledged to continue President Joko Widodo’s flagship $32 billion new capital city if he wins a 2024 election, giving a boost for an ambitious project hit by delays and investor uncertainty.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Israel urges Brazil to undock Iranian warships - March 2, 2023
- Russia to extend capital controls amid continued economic pressure - March 2, 2023
- Vespa maker Piaggio upbeat on 2023 after record results last year - March 2, 2023