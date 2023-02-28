JAKARTA (Reuters) – Security forces in Indonesia’s restive Papua region have surrounded separatists holding captive a New Zealand pilot, but will exercise restraint while negotiations for his release continue, a top security official said on Tuesday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- German municipal transport faces strike on Friday, lead by union, youth movement - February 28, 2023
- U.S. goods trade deficit widens moderately in January - February 28, 2023
- Canada’s economy unexpectedly stalled in Q4; January rebound likely - February 28, 2023