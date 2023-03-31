NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) – Indonesia and Russia signed an extradition agreement on Friday, with the Southeast Asian country’s law minister welcoming a move that he said should strengthen efforts to combat cross-border crimes, ranging from money laundering to cybercrime.
