JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia’s parliament on Tuesday voted to pass President Joko Widodo’s emergency decree to cement rules on investment and jobs in Southeast Asia’s biggest economy, replacing a similar 2020 law that had been ruled partially unconstitutional.
