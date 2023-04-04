JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesian state oil firm PT Pertamina plans to spend nearly $2 billion in the period up to 2026 to improve safety at its facilities, executives said on Tuesday, as lawmakers grilled officials over their response to a series of fires and explosions.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Swedish Security Service detains five people on terrorist crime suspicion - April 4, 2023
- Indonesia’s Pertamina to spend nearly $2 billion to improve safety - April 4, 2023
- Defence lawyers say Thaci did not control KLA guerillas - April 4, 2023