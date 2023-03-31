By Takahiko Wada and Leika Kihara TOKYO (Reuters) – Core consumer inflation in Japan’s capital Tokyo slowed in March for a second month but remained well above the central bank’s 2% target, data showed on Friday, highlighting broadening price pressures in the world’s third-largest economy.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Canada’s decision on Rogers-Shaw deal may come on Friday - March 30, 2023
- Asian shares ride high in Q1 but steel for U.S. inflation data - March 30, 2023
- World Bank maintains Thailand’s 2023 growth outlook at 3.6% - March 30, 2023