TORONTO (Reuters) – Canada’s economy gained a net 34,700 jobs in March, both in full-time and part-time work and ahead of analyst forecasts, Statistics Canada data showed on Thursday. The jobless rate held at 5.0%, beating forecasts it would rise to 5.1%.
