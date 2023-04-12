By Stephen Nellis (Reuters) – Intel Corp on Wednesday said its chip contract manufacturing division will work with U.K.-based chip designer Arm Ltd to ensure that mobile phone chips and other products that use Arm’s technology can be made in Intel’s factories.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Protester runs at Macron during state visit to Netherlands - April 12, 2023
- Scotland confirms it will seek judicial review of UK block on gender bill - April 12, 2023
- Banking turmoil questions begin at board level, says Basel’s de Cos - April 12, 2023