KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine faced relentless Russian attacks on Bakhmut in its eastern Donetsk region, with both sides reporting mounting enemy casualties as they battled across a small river that bisects the ruined town that now marks the front line.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Slovenia’s PM urges Bosnia to embrace ‘historic’ moment for EU integration - March 13, 2023
- Colombia’s Petro accuses crime group of breaking ceasefire - March 13, 2023
- Activist investor Icahn launches proxy battle at Illumina - March 13, 2023