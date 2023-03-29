By Elizabeth Howcroft LONDON (Reuters) – Investors withdrew $1.6 billion of cryptocurrency from crypto exchange Binance since it was sued by the U.S. CFTC on Monday, blockchain data tracker Nansen said on Wednesday.
