By Georgina Lee HONG KONG (Reuters) – Investors keen for exposure to China’s economic reopening but unwilling to wager unreservedly are turning to convertible bonds issued by Asian companies, so that they get paid an income while being positioned for some upside if stocks rally.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- South Africa’s Pistorius seeks early release 10 years after killing girlfriend - March 30, 2023
- Investors ride out China uncertainty in convertible bonds - March 30, 2023
- Factbox-Relations between Taiwan and the United States - March 30, 2023