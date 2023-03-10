DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran and Saudi Arabia have agreed to re-establish diplomatic relations after talks in Beijing between officials from the two rival Middle East powers, Iranian state media reported on Friday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Strike slashes Belgian domestic and international train services - March 10, 2023
- Iran and Saudi Arabia agree to resume ties, re-open embassies -Iranian state media - March 10, 2023
- TSX futures edge lower on weak crude prices ahead of jobs data - March 10, 2023