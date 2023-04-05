DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran has foiled a drone attack against a Ministry of Defence complex in the central city of Isfahan overnight, Iranian Tasnim news agency reported on Wednesday, amid mounting tensions between the Islamic Republic and Israel.
