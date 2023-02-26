DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran’s currency fell to a record low against the U.S. dollar on the unofficial market on Sunday, amid the country’s increasing isolation over its disputed nuclear programme, human rights violations and the supply of drones to Russia.
