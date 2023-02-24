DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran has developed a cruise missile with a range of 1,650 km (1,025 miles) a top Revolutionary Guards commander said on Friday, in a move likely to raise Western concerns after Russia’s use of Iranian drones in the Ukraine war.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Iran says it has developed long-range cruise missile - February 24, 2023
- U.S. formally ends fight against Meta’s purchase of VR content maker - February 24, 2023
- EU approves 10th package of Russia sanctions on anniversary of invasion -Sweden - February 24, 2023