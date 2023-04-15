(Reuters) – People who encourage women to remove the hijab will be prosecuted in criminal courts and will have no right of appeal against any conviction, Iran’s deputy attorney general was quoted as saying on Saturday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Orthodox Christians await Holy Light in Jerusalem under heavy police restrictions - April 15, 2023
- Uganda arrests second minister over alleged iron sheet theft – police - April 15, 2023
- Bosnia Serb leader Dodik threatens to declare independence - April 15, 2023