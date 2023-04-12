DUBAI (Reuters) – An Iranian technical delegation arrived in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday to prepare for the reopening of Tehran’s embassy there, Iran’s Foreign Ministry said, under a deal to re-establish ties.
