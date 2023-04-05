By Padraic Halpin DUBLIN (Reuters) – Ireland’s government is to ask the public for their views on the country’s tradition of military neutrality in a consutlative forum, the foreign minister said on Wednesday, the latest sign of a possible shift in the wake of Russia’s Ukraine
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Ireland to consult public on military neutrality in wake of Ukraine war - April 5, 2023
- Trump, facing criminal charges, calls for defunding the FBI - April 5, 2023
- Tornado strikes southeast Missouri, search for victims underway - April 5, 2023