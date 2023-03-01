DUBLIN (Reuters) – Annual Irish inflation ticked back up to 8% in February from 7.5% a month earlier, according to a flash estimate of the EU’s Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), Ireland’s Central Statistics Office (CSO) said on Wednesday.
