BENI, Democratic Republic of Congo (Reuters) -Suspected Islamist militants killed at least 36 people in an overnight attack on a village in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, a local official, the head of a civil society group and a survivor said on Thursday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- BMW hits earnings target for 2022 with 8.6% margin in autos segment - March 9, 2023
- German heating can’t be made 100% electric, suppliers say - March 9, 2023
- Russia says mass strikes were ‘retaliation’ for attack it blamed on Ukraine - March 9, 2023