By Dan Williams JERUSALEM (Reuters) – An Israeli campaigner for Jewish prayer rights at the Jerusalem compound that houses Al Aqsa mosque was detained on Monday, in an apparent bid to preempt any attempt to hold a Passover sacrifice at the site while Palestinians mark Ramadan.
