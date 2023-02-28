JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said on Tuesday he saw the country’s economy being strengthened by the government’s proposed judicial overhaul, but that he would assume responsibility for any economic harm caused by it.
