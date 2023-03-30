By Maytaal Angel JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israeli prosecutors indicted two Jewish settlers on Thursday for what the indictment described as a terrorist assault on Palestinians in a flashpoint village in the occupied West Bank that has been a focus of international concern.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Israel files terror charge against 2 settlers in Huwara assault - March 30, 2023
- U.S. slaps sanctions on man seeking to sell N.Korean arms to Russia - March 30, 2023
- Judge blocks Obamacare coverage mandate for preventive care, including PrEP - March 30, 2023