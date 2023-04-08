JERUSALEM/GAZA (Reuters) – Israel reinforced troops near its borders with Lebanon and Gaza on Friday following a flare-up in violence that threatened to spiral out of control after police raids this week on the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem.
