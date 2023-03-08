By Idrees Ali CAIRO (Reuters) – U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s meetings with Israeli leaders have changed locations within Israel and his arrival has been slightly delayed due to protests against a government plan to overhaul the Israeli judiciary, a U.S. official said.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- U.S. opens new special crash probe into fatal Tesla crash - March 8, 2023
- Fed’s Powell sticks to hawkish message in second day of testimony - March 8, 2023
- Colombia surrender law would not pardon drug traffickers: minister - March 8, 2023