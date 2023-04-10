JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel has signed a 1.44 billion shekel ($400 million) deal to sell Greece anti-tank Spike missiles produced by state-owned defence contractor Rafael, Israel’s Defence Ministry said on Monday.
