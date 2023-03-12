By Steven Scheer JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israeli bank and insurance company shares were more than 2.5% lower on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) on Sunday following the failure of SVB Financial Group late last week, while the government vowed to help Israeli tech firms affected.
