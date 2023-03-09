JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israeli actor Chaim Topol, best known for his role as Tevye in the 1971 classic musical Fiddler on the Roof, has died at the age of 87 in Israel, a statement from the president’s office said on Thursday.
